Health officials in Migori County have been thrown in a state of panic after a local legislator and a Covid19 patient escaped from the Macalder treatment centre.

The centre has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility for patients who have tested positive for the disease as well as a holding facility for the contacts of positive patients.

A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Migori County escaped the treatment facility where she was awaiting testing, having been in contact with three patients.

The MCA is suspected to have fled to the neighboring country of Tanzania where most citizens are using traditional methods to treat the novel disease.

One of the patients that the MCA had contact with also escaped early on Friday morning and is being tracked with the help of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"We have [engaged] police officers, especially from the DCI, to help trace the patient who should be taken back to the treatment centre."

“This is the first time we have lost a patient from a treatment centre after turning positive. It is regrettable that a patient can escape while on treatment," Migori County Health Executive Isca Oluoch said.

Oluoch criticized the MCA for running away even before her results were released, saying the move was likely to encourage similar behavior from wanachi.

“It is sad that we have a leader who should be leading Kenyans in fighting the virus hiding and is at large with her phone switched off. We are still trailing her. Being positive is not a death warrant. We are disappointed as a department and county over the two cases,” she added.

Migori has become of the counties with the highest Covid19 cases, mainly due to its proximity to Tanzania which has had a reluctant approach against the virus.

Out of the 20 cases in the border county, seven are Tanzanians while many of the 13 Kenyans cases have a history of travel to Tanzania.