A Nairobi court has barred Nairobi County Assembly from debating the motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Nzioka wa Makau placed the temporary injunction pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the county boss.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka have been barred from presiding over a session on deliberation of the motion.

The ruling comes a day after the dramatic arrest and release of Governor Sonko following a press conference at Lavington, Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after police disrupted his press conference at Lavington, Nairobi

The impeachment motion was tabled by Minority Leader Michael Ogada who cited abuse of office and corruptions as the grounds for impeachment.

In an earlier letter to the Nairobi county assembly speaker, Governor Sonko noted that there is a current court order preventing his removal from office.

"By your purporting to process a fresh impeachment motion against Hon. Mike Sonko Mbuvi while these proceedings are pending, you have committed an act of intentional disrespect to these judicial proceedings…which constitutes contempt of court," the letter read in part.