Nairobi County Assembly has been barred from vetting nominated Deputy Governor Anne Mwenda.

In the Monday ruling, the court said there was a pending hearing and determination of a case filed by a city resident on the matter.

IEBC had cleared Ms Mwenda, whom Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had nominated as his deputy governor.

Governor Mike Sonko with nominated DG Anne Mwenda

Governor Sonko nominated Ms Kanau on January 6 but her vetting hang in the balance over the legality of the nomination as Sonko was earlier barred from office over graft allegations.

Contested appointment

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji also contested the nomination and said he would challenge it in court.

Nairobi County Assembly resumes its sittings tomorrow (Tuesday) with the vetting of Ms Mwenda was expected to be the focus.

Nairobi County Assembly in session

Majority Leader Charles Thuo said vetting of Ms Mwenda is set to be given priority by the House with the Appointments Committee set to sit today to deliberate on the issue.

“We will have to sit down as Appointments Committee and look at the nominee's papers and then, from there, we shall set the date for her vetting,” Thuo stated.