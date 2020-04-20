11 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the number to 281 in Kenya.

Speaking on Monday, CS Kagwe stated that 7 of the cases are from Mombasa and 4 from Nairobi (Ruaka area).

5 of the new cases are females and 6 males aged between 11-80 years old.

CS Kagwe a;so reported that 2 patients have recovered adding that one of the two is a doctor.

This now brings the number of recoveries to 69 while the number of deaths remains at 14.

The CS also warned Kenyans against thinking that the novel coronavirus is a ''Nairobi disease'' stating that three of those who tested positive in Mombasa were treated by the herbalist who died from Covid-19.

13872 samples in total have been tested so far, 1911 people had been released after testing negative and 455 people were still subject to follow up according to statistics provided by the Kenyan Ministry of Health.

CS Kagwe stated that 455 people have been placed on quarantine after defying national curfew regulations; urges compliance.