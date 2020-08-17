Kenya has reported 245 more Covid-19 positive cases.

On Monday Health CAS Rashid Aman said that this number was from 3,150 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The national tally now stands at 30,365.

Out of the 245 new cases 237 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners.

The youngest is a one month old infant and the oldest is a 79 year old.

"504 patients have recovered. 461 are from home based care while 43 are from various health facilities. Total number of recoveries now is at 17, 160," CAS Aman stated.

"We have lost 8 patients today. Five of whom had underlying conditions. Total number of fatalities now stands at 482," he added.