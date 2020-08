Kenya has recorded 605 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

This is out of a samples size of 4,547 test conducted. The numbers have now risen to 23,202.

Six patients succumbed to the virus increasing the number of fatalities to 388.

An additional 587 patients have recovered from the virus increasing the number of discharges to 9,327.

"587 patients discharged. 500 from home based care programme. 87 from different hospitals," CAS Rashid Aman stated.