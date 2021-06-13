Covid-19: Positivity rate drops to 5.7% as 161 test positive

The new cases translate to a positivity rate of 5.7% down from 7.2% on Friday.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 175,337 with cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,866,825.

From the new cases, 158 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is a 91-year-old.

Nairobi County has tallied the highest number of the new cases with 52 while Siaya holds 44 of the positive cases.

Kibra, Roysambu, Starehe, Embakasi, Langata and Westlands have been named as areas where the positive cases were found.

Siaya’s positive cases were from Alego-Usonga, Bondo, Ugunja, Gem and Ugenya.

The distribution of positive cases by years is:

0-9 (10 cases)

10-19 (4)

20-29(29)

30-39(43)

40-49 (22)

50-59 (21)

60- above (32)

Today, 177 patients have recovered from the disease, 113 from the Home based and Isolation Care Program while 64 are from various Hospitals across the Country.