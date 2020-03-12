The Ministry of Health will carry out simulation of a real case scenario of Covid-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Tuesday during a presser.

Kagwe stated that the simulation will be held on Sunday at 11.00 AM at the Mbagathi Hospital.

During the address, CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to be calm as the simulation is being conducted.

The Ministry of Health will carry out simulation of a real case scenario of Covid-19

Mbagathi Isolation Center

"On Sunday we will be carrying out a simulation of a real case at the Mbagathis Hospital and this I beg the media to say because I don't want people to think we have a real case," CS Kagwe stated.

The simulation comes barely a week after CS Kagwe opened the a coronavirus isolation centre at Mbagathi hospital, as part of government measures on preparedness in combating the deadly virus.

Medical practitioners at a Coronavirus isolation and treatment facility in Mbagathi District Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020

The facility was equipped with beds, scanners and test kits in compliance to an executive order issued when President Uhuru Kenyatta established the National Emergency Response Committee.

Kagwe said they had activated an emergency operation center that is closely monitoring the evolution of the outbreak in China and the rest of the world.