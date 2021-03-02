Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the country today, Tuesday, at midnight or early Wednesday.

One million doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine is expected tonight at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and later moved to Kitengela Central Stores for distribution.

The 1.02 million doses will be the first batch of the 4.1 million expected.

According to the CS, the country is making arrangements to import 24 million doses.

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe

The 1st phase of the vaccination programme is expected to run between March and June.

President Uhuru

In a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 25th February, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that priority in the distribution of the vaccine will be given to health care workers, frontline workers including security personnel and teachers.

Vulnerable persons and the hospitality sector workers are also among those to receive the vaccine on it’s first rollout.

The vaccine will arrive in the country through Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility.

The first COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa using COVAX doses have already begun in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.