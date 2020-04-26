CAS Rashid Aman started off the Covid presser on a good note by announcing that Kenya had surpassed the 100 mark.

The CAS also announced 12 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

"We have surpassed the 100th mark for recoveries after 8 discharged from hospital," the Health CAS stated.

The number of deaths has also become stagnant with no fatality reported in the last one week. Total number of deaths still at 14.

He urged Kenyans not following the measures issued to help flatten the curve to do so.