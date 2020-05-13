Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has said that Economist David Ndii has a record of mental illness after saying that the only way Deputy President William Ruto can fight President Uhuru Kenyatta is by killing him.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ngunyi said that before arresting Ndii, they should remember that he has a case of clinical mental illness which explains his unusual way of reasoning.

“David Ndii has ADVISED William Ruto to Murder his BOSS in order to SURVIVE. Before you ARREST him REMEMBER this: David Ndii has a CLINICAL RECORD of Mental Illness. And this EXPLAINS his NIHILISM and BIZZARE thinking, including SECESSION. The Boy is clinically SICK in the HEAD!” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

The analyst’s words came shortly after Dr. Ndii in response to a twitter follower who asked for the best strategy the DP could use to defeat President Uhuru, in the wake of recent political happenings.

Ndii sensationally responded by saying that the DP should "murder his boss".

David Ndii throws in murder as William Ruto's best option to beat his boss

READ ALSO: David Ndii throws in murder as Ruto's best option to beat his boss

The constitution provides that the Deputy President automatically takes over the Presidency in the event the President dies and serves for the remainder of the term.