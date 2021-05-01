DCI cautions ladies to be wary of Online fraudsters

DCI says that officers based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, became alarmed due to the influx of ladies who visit the airport regularly to collect gifts that have been sent by their online ‘suitors.’

The investigation body gave the example of a 28-year-old lady who met a man online who claimed to be a British national.

After days of communicating online, the man told the lady that as proof of his undying affection, he had sent her some necklaces made of gold and other assorted jewelry.

The lady later received a call from a man who identified himself as a customs agent based at JKIA and had received her shipment from abroad. She was asked to pay the landing fee for the package & facilitate its clearance at a total cost of Sh52,000 then go & collect it.

Upon arrival at the airport, the supposed agent’s phone went answered.

DCI claim that detectives based at the airport have in recent months received many such reports where young ladies have lost money to fraudsters.