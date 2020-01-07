Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) led a multi-agency team that arrested a religious teacher who had stolen Ksh7 million from Muslim umma.

In a statement, the DCI said that Nur Hassan Abdi who is a Dugsi teacher (madarasa teacher) had escaped to Somalia with the money from Muslims who had attended the Hajj pilgrimage in 2019.

"A Multi-Agency Team led by DCI Detectives yesterday arrested a Dugsi teacher, Nur Hassan Abdi.

"Nur is accused of escaping to Dhobley in Somalia with over Ksh7 Million belonging to Muslim faithful who were to attend Hajj prayers last year," the DCI said.

Muslims during the Hajj Pilgrimage in Mecca

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage made by Muslims to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, in the Middle East.

Hajj pilgrimage

It takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the final month of the Islamic calendar.

Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.

Hajj occurs two months and 10 days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

Furthermore, Hajj corresponds with the major Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on Divine orders.