Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have camped outside a Mombasa hospital waiting to arrest Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on Thursday, announced that Saburi would be arrested after he failed to follow the 14-day self-quarantine protocol for people who had travelled outside the country.

Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi arrested

Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi

CS Kagwe had announed that DG Saburi was cleared by doctors after tests on his coronavirus infection came back negative.

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County has fully recovered,” Kagwe said.

"All the tests turned negative. Naturally, the issue of the law will now follow up with him," he added.

Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi threatened lives of hundreds of Kenyans by refusing to quarantine

Reckless movement

DG Saburi is said to have travelled to Germany but upon his return, he did not comply with the self-quarantine directive that had been issued by the government.

He attended a burial where he interacted with people. an action that was not only condemned by the government but also Kenyans on various social media platforms.

CS Kagwe said DG Saburi had been given a clean bill of health after three Coronavirus tests conducted on him came back negative.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Health CS also announced that the number of confirmed covid-19 cases had risen to 110 after he stated that 29 new people had tested positive for the virus.

Update: At 2:30pm on Friday, detectives from the DCI were able to arrest the deputy governor who had been discharged from hospital.