Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, has fully recovered.

In an announcement made by Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the Deputy Governor who was placed under forced quarantine tested negative after additional three tests.

CS Kagwe further stated that the Kilifi DG will face the law as earlier declared by Government after refusing to self-quarantine upon his return from Germany.

“I’m also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County whom we placed under mandatory quarantine has fully recovered. He has been declared fit after being subjected to three tests all of which have turned negative. Naturally, the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” said CS Kagwe.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Health CS reiterated that that the situation is getting worse by day, urging Kenyans to take the precautionary measures put in place serious.

“The situation in our country is not getting better, it’s getting worse,” he said.

CS Mutahi Kagwe had announced that the Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi would be arrested and charged after being released from isolation for declining multiple requests to self-quarantine after arriving from Germany on March 5th.

Saburi was placed under forced quarantine after he exhibited symptoms of the Coronavirus, to which he tested positive.

Before being forced into quarantine he, freely, mingled with the who-is-who in the Coast, Attended four funerals in Rabai, Kilifi, attended a Cabinet meeting and several social gatherings including going to night clubs and a number of weddings.

The DG attended multiple official functions including a COVID-19 sensitization forum in Kilifi and an event held on International Women’s Day.

Saburi also met with Kilifi MCAs.