The daughter to Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua has passed away she was involved in a grisly road accident in Nairobi.
Deputy IG's daughter killed in matatu accident along Tom Mboya street
The incident involved a KMO Sacco matatu and a City Shuttle matatu
Nelly Waithera, 25, was crossing the road from Tom Mboya Street on Thursday at 8am when the incident happened.
According to witnesses at the scene, Nelly was sandwiched between two matatus as one of the vehicles was reversing and the other was stationary.
In a police report, the incident involved a KMO matatu which was reversing and a stationary City Shuttle matatu along Murang’a Lane in the CBD.
“This occurred today on 17/6/2021 at about 0800hrs along Tom Mboya street – Muranga lane junction involving vehicle reg .no KBR 065 B, Isuzu minus c/o KMO Sacco driven by Patrick Macharia Magu, and m/vehicle reg.no KBL 744A Isuzu bus c/o City shuttle driven by Christopher Maina Kirecho and a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera aged 25 years,” read the police report.
Waithera sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.
The body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem.
Police say that both drivers were questioned and released while the vehicles are being detained at Central Police Station awaiting inspection.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke