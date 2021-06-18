Deputy IG's daughter killed in matatu accident along Tom Mboya street

Nelly Waithera, 25, was crossing the road from Tom Mboya Street on Thursday at 8am when the incident happened.

According to witnesses at the scene, Nelly was sandwiched between two matatus as one of the vehicles was reversing and the other was stationary.

In a police report, the incident involved a KMO matatu which was reversing and a stationary City Shuttle matatu along Murang’a Lane in the CBD.

“This occurred today on 17/6/2021 at about 0800hrs along Tom Mboya street – Muranga lane junction involving vehicle reg .no KBR 065 B, Isuzu minus c/o KMO Sacco driven by Patrick Macharia Magu, and m/vehicle reg.no KBL 744A Isuzu bus c/o City shuttle driven by Christopher Maina Kirecho and a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera aged 25 years,” read the police report.

Waithera sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

The body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem.