Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday issued a congratulatory message to Feisal Bader who won the Msambweni constituency by-election.

On his verified Twitter handle, Dr Ruto attributed the win to democracy and trust in God.

"Congratulations my friend Feisal Bader. Your win cements our trust in God and the people. Democracy and people power have triumphed. Watu wa Msambweni, Mungu awabariki. Pongezi E. Mwihaki (Gaturi), S. Wanango (Lakeview), K. Ochieng (Wendani) and all winners. To others there's next time," he posted.

A win for Tanga Tanga

The win for Mr Bader has been seen as a win for DP Ruto and MPs allied to the Tanga Tanga wing.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga had indicated that the Msambweni parliamentary by-election would be a test for the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bill.

"The by-election is a test for the BBI report and as a party that supports the constitutional changes in the country, we have to win this seat by a margin of 80 to 90 per cent," he stated at the time.