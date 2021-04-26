Details of DP Ruto’s meeting with Kenyans in Diaspora

Ruto in a series of tweets said that the meeting opened up a way for them to have a solid plan to make Kenya a better country for all.

He went on to say that he recognizes their critical economic and intellectual contribution to the development of Kenya and that he will have a platform for everyone in the diaspora to join the conversation.

The DP stated that in the virtual meeting with Kenyans from different parts of the world pledged to push for us to shift our politics to issue-based, policies and programmes.

