A Nairobi court on Monday revealed details contained in a previously sealed medical report on Former Governor Mike Sonko's mental status.

The court which is hearing a corruption case against the former Nairobi governor had sought to establish Sonko's fitness to stand trial.

According to the medical report, the former Governor's claim to be suffering from bi-polar disorder was established as true.

The assessor, however, found that the severity of Sonko's condition did not impede him from fulfilling his daily duties.

The doctor confirmed that Sonko is under medication and his treatment is managing the bi-polar condition sufficiently.

Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ouko, therefore, declared Sonko fit to stand trial, setting the hearing date as 29th of this month.