What transpired during Uhuru's meeting with French President Macron

It was the second day of President Kenyatta's official visit to the country where his chief mission was to discuss the construction of the 233-kilometre Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit toll road.

According to a brief from State House, the meeting between President Kenyatta and President Macron also entailed discussions on the existing relationship between the two countries.

"President Kenyatta and his French host discussed the progress of key France supported infrastructure projects in Kenya including the expansion of the 233-kilometer Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road whose construction is set to kick-off in September this year.

"The public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to expand the Northern Corridor road into a four-lane dual carriageway and reduce congestion at a cost of Sh160 billion was reached during President Kenyatta's visit to Paris in October last year," the brief read in part.

President Kenyatta and his French counterpart also discussed possible partnerships in the health sector and education sector.

"Besides infrastructure, Presidents Kenyatta and Macron discussed enhanced cooperation in the health sector particularly in building Kenya's capacity to manufacture vaccines locally," State House reported.

President Kenyatta, in his 16th national address on the Covid-19 pandemic announced that the government had set a target of vaccinating 26 million Kenyan adults by January 2022.

"The second path out of the COVID ‘Fog of War’ for Kenya is an opportunity with a promise. When we reported the first case of COVID-19, more than 15 months ago, the idea of a vaccine was a mirage.

"In fact, by Christmas this year, we intend to have vaccinated Over 10 Million adults. According to our experts, we will have built a capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day from August 2021," he stated.

President Kenyatta and President Macron also discussed an upcoming event in partnership with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A follow-up to a recent virtual event President Kenyatta held with the UK PM.