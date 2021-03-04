A candidate vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was arrested in Kiamokoma Ward, Nyaribari Masaba constituency - Kisii County.

The arrest took place on a day when IEBC was conducting a by-election to elect a new ward representative following the death of MCA Ken Mainya.

The "Wheelbarrow party" candidate, Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, was apprehended at Moremani Centre on claims of voter bribery.

He was arrested along with vocal politician Don Bosco Gichana and a number of UDA party supporters.