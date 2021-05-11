Do you believe this a worthy legacy? BBI advisor asks Raila after Senate passed referendum bill

Commenting on Senate's approval of the Bill on Tuesday, the ODM party leader stated: "Hapo sasa!"

He added: "WELL IN members of both the Senate and National Assembly for voting overwhelmingly in favour of the #BBIBill #BallMbele."

Confirming that he had been in the initial drafters of the BBI project, former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando questioned the former PM's position.

He went on to suggest that Siaya MP James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo had been coerced into voting in support of the Bill.

He added that the referendum bill is unconstitutional.