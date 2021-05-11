Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been questioned over the viability of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Do you believe this a worthy legacy? BBI advisor asks Raila after Senate passed referendum bill
Conspiracy 2022 has taken over a noble ideal - Kabando
Commenting on Senate's approval of the Bill on Tuesday, the ODM party leader stated: "Hapo sasa!"
He added: "WELL IN members of both the Senate and National Assembly for voting overwhelmingly in favour of the #BBIBill #BallMbele."
Confirming that he had been in the initial drafters of the BBI project, former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando questioned the former PM's position.
He went on to suggest that Siaya MP James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo had been coerced into voting in support of the Bill.
He added that the referendum bill is unconstitutional.
"Baba, this is not the BBI we envisioned 2018-19. Even your topnotch legal advisors @orengo_james @OAmollo though voted yes for survival have loudly said it is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Conspiracy 2022 has taken over a noble ideal. Do you really, Agwambo, believe this a worthy legacy?" Kabando posed.
