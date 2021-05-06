My removal from JLAC was not about BBI – Otiende Amollo

Speaking on Thursday, the MP said parliament and political parties are free to remove a member from any committee whenever they feel the person is not performing his duties as expected.

He went on to say that ODM gave him the opportunity to serve, but a few individuals decided to have him removed and he is okay with the move.

The legislator added that he has no issue with his party leader Raila Odinga and that he has fully supported the BBI all along, while he served as Vice Chair of JLAC.

“If your party or parliament decides that you are not executing that responsibility the way they want, they have the discretion to remove you I have no problem with that. The party gave me the opportunity to serve and they have decided, not so much the party but some people and I have no issues. This is not about the BBI and said here last week because if it was, it would be a different narrative. I do not have an issue with my party leader,” said Otiende Amollo.

His remarks come two days after he was removed from the JLAC and replaced with Ruaraka MP, T.J Kajwang.