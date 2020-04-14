Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday morning broadcasted a tweet to Members of Parliament concerning the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In his tweet, DP Ruto noted that the Executive arm of government had made efforts to curb the effects of the pandemic on health and finances.

He also noted that the measures were yet to be experienced by citizens because the legislative wing is yet to approve them.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken personal charge of the Coronavirus situation - DP William Ruto's first statement since pandemic hit Kenya

"As the Executive we forwarded to Parliament proposals to deal with the health and financial challenges brought by Covid-19. The legislature should URGENTLY consider and approve the same to enable Government of Kenya undertake necessary interventions to cushion Kenyans especially the vulnerable," the DP tweeted.

Also Read: Raila and friends surprise Kibra residents with Sh30M donation

First address

DP Ruto delivered an official press briefing from his Karen residence last Thursday.

He called for adherence to the laid out measures and explained that his absence from President Uhuru Kenyatta's briefings is a precautionary measure.

"I have been in frequent communication with the President but you may want to check why in these difficult times it is not advisable for the President and the DP to travel together or be in the same physical location," he stated.

Read More: William Ruto explains why he has not been seen in public with Uhuru