Troubles at the Jubilee party seem to be escalating after members affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto announced plans to bypass party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

The disgruntled politicians plan to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without involving Mr Tuju. The NEC has not met since the 2017 elections.

The Secretary-General had stated that he is not able to convene the meeting because he is operating on an acing capacity.

The DP's allies now state that Tuju's deputy, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is allowed by the party constitution to deputise the SG, will convene the meeting.

SG Tuju offended a section of Jubilee party members after he submitted a list of changes to names of the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) to the Registrar of political parties.

"Arrangements are currently underway to convene the NEC meeting in compliance with the directions issued by the Registrar of Political Parties on 16th April, 2020. The registrar directed that any such changes should be made in accordance with the procedures and processes of the Jubilee party constitution and structures," the disgruntled MPs stated in a letter.

Mr Kositany on Sunday added: "Look at the party constitution. We have many options. We are preparing for the meeting, where we intend to make right all wrongs that have been done in Jubilee. It is not going to be business as usual."