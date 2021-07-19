DP Ruto in Mombasa for Eid celebrations, makes major donation to Muslim community

The DP, who spent his weekend at the Coast for a series of events, donated scores of goats for the faithfuls observing Eid-Ul-Adha on Tuesday.

"We salute the Muslim fraternity around the world as they observe Eid al-Adha. This is the celebration to honour the sacrifice and devotion to God. May this special Holy day bring love and inspire us to work for the wellbeing of everyone. Happy Eid al-Adha!

"Distributed goats to the Muslim community, led by Sheikh Hassan Omar, the National Treasurer Council of Imams and Preacher's of Kenya, in preparation for the celebration of Eid al-Adha, Nyali, Mombasa County," DP Ruto captioned his photos from the meeting.

Speaking during a Sunday church service at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kilifi County, DP Ruto criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the Building Bridges Initiative referendum, warning that God frowns upon leaders who supervise the creation of bad laws.

Quoting the book of Isaiah 10:1, the DP said “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the poor, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.”

“What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches? Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives or fall among the slain,” the deputy president continued.

He explained that even in the push for constitutional amendments it should not profit leaders by creating positions and sharing power and end up burdening Kenyans.

He added that doing so would be stepping away from God’s will.

Speaking on political alliances ahead of the 2022 General Election, the DP stated that he was not interested in joining or creating one.

DP Ruto claimed that political alliances are formed on the basis of tribes, saying that Kenyans should seek to vote on policies.

Speaking in Kilifi County, the DP reiterated that the priority should no longer be the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 alias the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).