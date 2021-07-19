DP Ruto speaks on forming alliance for his 2022 presidential bid

Claiming that some of his competitors were ganging up to form alliances to defeat him, DP Ruto stated that he will only join with "hustlers" for his presidential bid.

The second-in-command insisted that he would not be forming nor joining any political alliance ahead of the upcoming General Election.

DP Ruto claimed that political alliances are formed on the basis of tribes, saying that Kenyans should seek to vote on policies.

Speaking in Kilifi County, the DP reiterated that the priority should no longer be the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 alias the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"Some are forming this alliance, while others are joining the other alliance. I want to tell them that I am preparing myself for them. I know you are with me and those in alliances should prepare for shock," he stated, adding that the leaders should prepare to face "hustler nation".

There have been talks of a possible alliance between the ruling Jubilee party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking on the matter, ODM party leader Raila Odinga stated that the talks were should not be treated as confirmation of an alliance.

The former Prime Minister stated that the talks were well within the rights of the politicians and were good practice ahead of the elections.

Re-constituting NASA

There have also been talks of a possible re-constitution of the National Super Alliance (NASA).

The alliance was headed by ODM party leader Odinga, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress' (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetangula.

Speaking on the possibility of reloading NASA, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka insisted that it would not be possible, because the ODM party had not lived up to the agreements within the alliance.

Kalonzo stated that the disgruntlement had further been aggravated by name-calling among the four NASA principals.

"The ball is in the court of ODM because they are the ones who killed it [NASA] during the by-election at Kibra where their own Secretary-General announce that NASA is dead. The rest of us objected... but as I said, it would require a miracle for us to rebuild confidence. When you have breach of trust to the extent that leaders cannot meet, they are calling each other names as if they are children and even if some of us want to be 'patanishi' then it will still require a miracle," he explained.

The re-energized veteran politician added that should Raila seek to mend fences with them, he should approach the newly formed One Kenya Alliance.

He, however, clarified that even then, the NASA principals will not relinquish their presidential aspirations to support his.