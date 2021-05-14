DP Ruto proposes next project after High Court thwarted BBI 'reggae'

In a message celebrating the court ruling, the DP noted that it is the duty of patriotic Kenyans to protect the Constitution of Kenya.

He went on to outline that the the Kenyan democracy is rooted in Constitutionalism.

"Our democracy is anchored on the rule of law, constitutionalism, separation of power and respect for independent institutions. All patriotic citizen must defend these tenets just like Judiciary did," the DP stated.

He echoed sentiments he has previously made in relation to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 saying that it is not a priority.

The second-in-command proposed to have the government return to the Big Four agenda among other pressing matters.