DP Ruto addresses reports of being snubbed by Uhuru at meeting shortly after Mwangi Kiunjuri was fired

Deputy President William Rutohas come out to clear the air after reports published in a local newspaper alleged that he had been snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and locked out of a meeting in which the head of state met 24 governors.

According to media reports, the meeting which was reportedly held on Thusday, barely two days after Mwangi Kiunjuri who is a close ally of DP Ruto was fired from the cabinet was preceeded by drama.

Taking to Twitter, the DP urged Kenyans to ignore what he termed as "choreographed, paid-for propaganda"

This comes after a Standard did a story on the DP with the title 'Uhuru snubs Ruto again'. The DP went ahead to state that he was in the office the whole day and not in Mombasa.

“@WilliamsRuto Kenyans should ignore this choreographed, paid-for propaganda nonsense. I was in the office the whole day never in Mombasa.” Read his tweet.

Deputy President William Ruto is reported to have snubbed a meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, raising speculation that all is not well in Jubilee and his perceived isolation.

The Standard reported that the DP flew to Mombasa on Thursday morning, arriving in time for the meeting that was planned for 10 AM at State House, Mombasa.

It is reported that the DP was a no-show at the meeting with his absence at the meeting becoming the subject of speculations as the DP reportedly flew back to Nairobi on the same day in an interesting turn of events that sent tongues wagging.

Interestingly, the DP was however absent at the meeting and met a group of leaders on the same day in the afternoon.

During the meeting, the president met 24 governors from across the political divide for talks that dwelt on popularisation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria downplayed the meeting, terming it as part of the festive season meant “to engage with the president.” even as it emerged that several governors allied to the DP did not attend the event.