Welcome man Stevo - DP Ruto welcomes Kalonzo Musyoka to Jubilee

Deputy President William Ruto, took to twitter to welcome Kalonzo Musyoka to Jubilee Party days after the latter vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's development agenda.

DP Ruto termed Jubilee as a progressive, focused and an all-encompassing political party whose priority was to accelerate and implement the big 4 agenda.

“Welcome man Stevo to Uhuru's Jubilee, the progressive, focused, all-encompassing political movement. Our priority is the accelerated implementation of the Big4 & Jubilee transformation manifesto,” Read Ruto’s Tweet.

In the clip quoted by DP Ruto, Kalonzo is heard stating that, "Where my brother Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will be in the next election cycle, I will be there with him. We shall be there."

The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens some terming it as a big move for Ukambani region while others stated that Kalonzo couldn't be trusted.

Here are some of the comments

@BKhaniri Big win for the people of Ukambani, no more TIBIM TIALALA na HEKAYA ZA ABUNWASI.

@pewter_schmidt Kwani NASA yote imeingia Jubilee?

@Gadfatha Water melon has began his theatrics again. This was to be expected before he moves back to opposition

@JaredFundi Finally Kalonzo has reached Caanan, welcome to the progressive camp.

@Kirugamaina6 Tell kalonzo that uhuru is going home after serving Kenyans for the last 10 years so he should be ready to go with him.

@kurenji_jnr 😀😀kalonzo wants to be Deputy president tena ama, so Kenyans are complaining uchumi ni mbaya and Kalonzo wants to join the government we are complaining about, it's never about us folks.

On 24th December, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka pledged support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2022 succession plan.

“I and the Kamba community are not flip-flopping and where Uhuru will be even after 2022, we will be there. We are now engaging everybody as a free gear. But our true direction is to support Uhuru,” Said Mr Kalonzo.