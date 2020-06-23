Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of various officials from the Kenya School of Law.
In a statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke the DPP said the arrest is due to illegal payments that amounted to Ksh198,441,030.
"I direct that the above suspects be apprehended and arraigned in court to face various charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003," the statement read in part.
The payments are said to have been paid to companies owned by officials working for the Kenyans School of Law.
"EACC commenced investigations into allegations at the Kenya School of Law in relation to the fraudulent payment of Ksh198,441,030 to six companies associated with employees of the Kenya School of Law for goods and services not supplied," his statement said.
Returning file to EACC
According to the DPP, he returned the file thrice to the EACC after finding gaps and on June 9 2020, the anti-corruption body resubmitted the report.
He named the six businesses which were paid for supplies they allegedly did not deliver as Ademwa Enterprises, Alfranc Investments, Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investments and Ngoya Cosmetics.
DPP named twelve suspects whom he said he had "sufficient evidence to support charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Acts, 2003."
The suspects are
Amos Kabue Mwangi- Asst Director of Finance & Administration, KSL
Professor Morris Kiwinda Mbondenyi- Deputy Director/CEO, KSL
Frank Kackson Were- Finance Manager, KSL
Hudson Amwai Kwigado- Accountant, KSL and Proprietor Ademwa Entreprises
Achiro Nobert Gondi- Asst Accountant, Kenya School of Law and Proprietor Firmline Company
Ephrain Thuku Ngumi- Asst Accountant, KSL
Paul Lovi Andenga- Proprietor, Ademwa Enterprise
Fridah Ngoya Wanda- Proprietor, Ngoya Cosmetics and Frigoya Investments
Francis Mwaki Lwegado- Proprietor, Alfranc Investments
Alfred Murange Lwigado- Proprietor, Alfranc Investments
Dennis Sam Achiro- Proprietor, Deskench Investments
Kenneth Ochieng- Proprietor, Deskench Investments