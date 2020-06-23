Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of various officials from the Kenya School of Law.

In a statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke the DPP said the arrest is due to illegal payments that amounted to Ksh198,441,030.

"I direct that the above suspects be apprehended and arraigned in court to face various charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003," the statement read in part.

The payments are said to have been paid to companies owned by officials working for the Kenyans School of Law.

"EACC commenced investigations into allegations at the Kenya School of Law in relation to the fraudulent payment of Ksh198,441,030 to six companies associated with employees of the Kenya School of Law for goods and services not supplied," his statement said.

Returning file to EACC

According to the DPP, he returned the file thrice to the EACC after finding gaps and on June 9 2020, the anti-corruption body resubmitted the report.

He named the six businesses which were paid for supplies they allegedly did not deliver as Ademwa Enterprises, Alfranc Investments, Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investments and Ngoya Cosmetics.

Kenya School of Law

DPP named twelve suspects whom he said he had "sufficient evidence to support charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Acts, 2003."

The suspects are

Amos Kabue Mwangi- Asst Director of Finance & Administration, KSL

Professor Morris Kiwinda Mbondenyi- Deputy Director/CEO, KSL

Frank Kackson Were- Finance Manager, KSL

Hudson Amwai Kwigado- Accountant, KSL and Proprietor Ademwa Entreprises

Achiro Nobert Gondi- Asst Accountant, Kenya School of Law and Proprietor Firmline Company

Ephrain Thuku Ngumi- Asst Accountant, KSL

Paul Lovi Andenga- Proprietor, Ademwa Enterprise

Fridah Ngoya Wanda- Proprietor, Ngoya Cosmetics and Frigoya Investments

Francis Mwaki Lwegado- Proprietor, Alfranc Investments

Alfred Murange Lwigado- Proprietor, Alfranc Investments

Dennis Sam Achiro- Proprietor, Deskench Investments

Kenneth Ochieng- Proprietor, Deskench Investments