The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji stated that rogue police officers will have to face the consequences of their actions.

Police Officers found to have committed assault and other acts of unlawful violence will be charged and held responsible, the DPP stated.

He disclosed there are 171 cases against police being reviewed by his office from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“My office has received a number of files from IPOA and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. We have over 171 files from IPOA alone, and out of that almost 100 are before court,” DPP Haji stated.

Police officers on patrol during the dusk to dawn curfew in Kenya

Chaos in Curfew

The event was attended by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and human rights organisations leaders.

Police in Kenya have reportedly been involved in the killing of 15 people since the government imposed in March a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

IPOA in a statement said it had received 87 complaints against police officers since the curfew directive was issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of measures to curb spread of Covid-19.

Human Right Watch (HRW) accused the police of imposing the curfew in a chaotic and violent manner from the start.