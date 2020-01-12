Drama ensued after Deputy President William Ruto was reportedly locked out of his official residence with his property packed and taken out of the palatial residence.

Sunday Nation reports that the DP and his handlers had arrived in Mombasa on Wednesday and dropped off his personal effects at his newly refurbished official residence that was formerly Coast Provincial Commissioner’s residence before attending to other matters.

DP Ruto was set to spend the night at the residence but was treated to a rude shock when his personal effects that had been lodged at the facility were hurriedly packed.

Report indicate that government employees at the residence had received instructions to remove Ruto’s personal effects from the house, a move which surprised DP Ruto’s team.

The DP was forced to look for alternative accommodation, settling for English Point Marina where he spent the night before returning to Nairobi the next day.

File image of DP Ruto at an event in Kilifi

A source privy to the detail confirmed that “His clothes and other belongings had already been put in various rooms. It is essentially a home, and therefore his personal effects were in place that morning. Around 4 PM, a call came from a senior government official to government employees there that all DP’s personal effects should be removed. It was a shocker”.

When contacted to clarify what happened, DP Ruto’s communications boss, Emmanuel Talam was equally at a loss to explain the events of the day alleging politics.

DP Ruto has been wooing politicians and opinion shapers from the Coast region, making inroads and securing the support of among others, Aisha Jumwa.

The DP camped in the region this week, holding a meeting with Jubilee leaders from Taita-Taveta at his Mata farm in Taveta on Thursday in efforts to win over the region that is perceived to be an opposition stronghold, ahead of the next general election.

Those in attendance included Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Former Woman Representative Joyce Lay and Woman Representative Lydia Haika who led more than 200 delegates who pledged to support Dr Ruto's journey to State House in 2022.