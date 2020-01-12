Dennis Itumbi leads Kenyans in reacting to news of DP Ruto being kicked out of his palatial residence

Kenyans on Sunday, 12 Jan 2020 woke up to shocking headline of Deputy President William Ruto being kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa, published in the Sunday Nation.

“Ruto locked out of official residence” raed the headline of the article that detailed how the DP and his handlers were caught off-guard by the decision during his recent trip to the Coast.

Taking to social media, many gave their take in a blend of humour, factual analysis and predictions taking into account the unfolding events in the political scene.

Among the first to respond was Dennis Itumbi who shared an image of the headline, captioning it with the Christian song “It is well with my soul”.

Dennis Itumbi, Kenyans react to news of DP Ruto being locked out of his official residence

Seasoned journalist and media personality, Peter Opondo objectively interpreted the headline to imply that DP Ruto is either a cornered man or the headline is deliberately drafted to win public sympathy by potraying DP Ruto as the victim.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah urged the DP to find solace in God and trust in His grace to see him through the challenges.

"@WilliamsRuto be Strong & delight in our God,for it is written in 2 Corinthians that,"I delight in Weakness,in insults,in hardships,in persecutions,in difficulties”,delight in all these,as it is written,”HIS Grace is sufficient for YOU and HIS POWER is made perfect in weakness”. Wrote Ichungwah.

“This headline could mean just 2 things: 1) It's true & DP is therefore deliberately being driven to a corner or 2) it is a false but cleverly planted story to create a narrative of victimhood. Heck, both could be true!” Wrote Opondo.

Ken Ambula opined that as prophesied by James Orengo, DP Ruto to be eaten by the system he struggled to build.

He wrote: “Things fall apart...DP Ruto should read the signs of times and act fast. @orengo_james ’s prophecy being fulfilled @OleItumbi @Yells_O @AmbulaYvonne @PeterOpondo @leemakwiny @gabrieloguda”.

Hitlerlaw2 opined that the DP should jump out of the Jubilee ship that is rumoured to be sinking and wash Jubilee’s dirty linen in public in an attempt to clear his name.

“The DP is a coward. No better time than to quit Jubilee, form a strong opposition, clean up his image, wash all jubilee dirty linen in public etc. But he cannot man up and make tough decisions.” He wrote.

Takeem Kelly was of a similar opinion, writing : “The best advice you should give your boss is to quit the party that's what noble an gentlemen do when you don't seen to be on the same ideologies”.

“I saw this coming… I mentioned to my friends that jp will never make to 2021.. Now see” Quiped Raphael Biketi.

" Ni kubaya wadau......anzeni kutafuta makao😂😂” added Kevin Bundi.