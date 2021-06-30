Drama as impeached Governor gatecrashes CS Matiangi's meeting

Former Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamud attempted to sit at a meeting where Dr Matiang'i was holding deliberations with the Council of Goverrnors.

Mr Abdi introduced himself as the Wajir Governor while his former deputy and present Governor, Ahmed Ali Muktar, did the same.

Muktar, who had arrived after former Governor Abdi, found that his predecessor had proceeded to take the present Governor's seat, leaving Muktar without a place to settle.

The incident caused confusion at the high-profile meeting as organizers attempted to get the Wajir governor placed at the conference table.

Members who attended were also confused as to which of the two was appropriately placed to represent the North Eastern region county.

Mr Abdi would later be escorted out of the National Development Implementation and Communication cabinet committee meeting with CoG by police officers.

Pulse Live Kenya

On April 27, the Wajir Governor was Impeached by MCAs over allegations of flouting the County Government Act, Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance.

A special Senate committee was formed to investigate whether there was ground to impeach the governor and the committee recommended his removal.