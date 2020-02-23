The fear for the dreaded coronavirus resulted in drama at Makindu Sub County Hospital after medics at the facility fled, leaving five chinese patients unattended.

The five critically ill patients were brought in by police with those accompanying them having face masks.

Health services were paralyzed for hours as medics kept away for fear of their safety.

A medic who is among those who fled the facility for fear of their health told Nation that “The scare was aggravated by the fact that the Chinese, who accompanied the patients, had face masks”.

The publication reported that the five were finally attended to and quarantined with a doctor wearing protective clothing and face mask monitoring them.

A senior official at the facility conformed that samples were collected from the five and taken to the National Influenza Laboratory in Nairobi for testing.

In the wake of the drama, Makueni County health chief officer Patrick Musyoki maintained that there is no case of coronavirus reported at the facility.

“There are no cases of coronavirus admitted to Makindu hospital as confirmed by the hospital management,” said Musyoki.

The five are employees of Chinese firm, Sinohydro Corporation that is constructing the Kibwezi-Kitui Road.

Police alerted on 1 suspected case of Coronavirus at Sinohydro Chinese camp in Kitui

This comes barely three days after the government cleared a Chinese worker who had been at the center of a coronavirus scare in Kitui.

Workers at the site said that the man had been brought into the camp in a Toyota Probox and that he looked gravely ill.

Medics had expressed concerns over examining the suspected case.