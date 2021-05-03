Drunk DCI officer who attacked Traffic officer in Viral video arrested

In a statement by the Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, the said individual is an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The IGP went on to say that the DCI officer has been arrested and will be charged in court, for driving under the influence of alcohol. He will also be charged for assaulting a police officer.

Mutyambai added that further organizational action will be taken on the officer and the process has already begun.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media of a civilian attacking a Traffic Police Officer. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the civilian in the said video is an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He has so far been arrested and shall be arraigned in court for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a Police Officer. Processes are also in place for further administrative action,” said IGP Mutyambai.

In the viral video, the drunk individual had his hands on the traffic officer’s jacket and he kept pushing him around insisting that he takes him to the police station.