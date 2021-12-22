RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Dubai's ban on Kenya flights extended to Christmas Eve

Cyprian Kimutai

This is due to a surge in the COVID-19 positivity rate

For the next 48 hours, flights from Kenya will not be allowed entry into Dubai as per a directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

A statement issued by Emirates Airline said that as per directives from DCAA, all air transport services from Kenya will be temporarily suspended up to and including December 24.

“Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” it added.

Kenya Airways also suspended passenger flights to Dubai on Tuesday in line with the directive.

The national carrier said it would refund passengers who had booked tickets for travel within the suspension period. The travellers will also be allowed to rebook when flights resume.

Passengers can hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Earlier in December, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority had introduced for those coming on direct flights from the following countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

These include having a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.

The new rules, which apply to both passengers terminating their journey and those transiting through Dubai, are expected to affect Africans.

Most passengers prefer Dubai as a transit point, due to its interconnectivity and the lower fares charged by its national carrier, Emirates Airlines.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

