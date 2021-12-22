Dubai's ban on Kenya flights extended to Christmas Eve

A statement issued by Emirates Airline said that as per directives from DCAA, all air transport services from Kenya will be temporarily suspended up to and including December 24.

“Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” it added.

Kenya Airways also suspended passenger flights to Dubai on Tuesday in line with the directive.

The national carrier said it would refund passengers who had booked tickets for travel within the suspension period. The travellers will also be allowed to rebook when flights resume.

Passengers can hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Earlier in December, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority had introduced for those coming on direct flights from the following countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

These include having a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.

The new rules, which apply to both passengers terminating their journey and those transiting through Dubai, are expected to affect Africans.