Three Kilifi County officials have been arrested over failure to produce documentation on the newly launched coronavirus medical complex.

The details emerged on Wednesday after officers from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission pounced on the Kilifi County chief officers.

In May the Kilifi County government launched the Covid-19 Medical Complex which had a temporary Doctors' residence.

Doctors were to reside in the complex while on duty on a two-week shift program which will include a 14-day quarantine in a nearby facility.

The Covid-19 Medical Complex was to be used to treat cases of coronavirus as the number of cases in the country continued to surge.

Here are photos of the Covid-19 Medical Complex courtesy

Kilifi Covid-19 Medical Complex

Kilifi Covid-19 Medical Complex