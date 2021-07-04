EACC statement on raid conducted at Senior Counsel John Khaminwa's offices

A brief statement released on Sunday absolved the anti-corruption body of any part in the onslaught against the veteran lawyer.

According to EACC, media reports which mentioned the Commission were unsubstantiated.

"EACC wishes to notify the public that it did not conduct any operation yesterday and media reports suggesting that EACC visited the offices of John Khaminwa Senior Counsel are unfounded," the statement from EACC clarified.

The statement comes after Dr Khaminwa himself admitted that the contingent which showed up at his offices were not law enforcement officers but impostors.

Dr Khaminwa stated that two men claiming to be EACC sleuths invaded his offices on Saturday, just a day after his submissions at the Court of Appeal.

The lawyer had represented Kituo Cha Sheria and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) in their applications against the Building Bridges Initiative referendum Bill.

According to the 84-year-old lawyer, the two men did not seem to have any particular agenda at his offices when they stopped by on Saturday afternoon.

Claiming that they had been sent to intimidate him, the lawyer asked the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to intervene.