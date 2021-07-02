The President has not come with clean hands - Court of Appeal told during BBI hearing

In his submission at the Court of Appeal, veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa elaborated that the President had violated a fundamental rule for those who seek the indulgence of a court in a matter.

Dr Khaminwa accused President Kenyatta of filing an application with the courts yet he had what was termed as "unclean hands".

The law "doctrine of unclean hands" in layman's terms is an argument presented by the defense team seeking to have the court forgive a certain act because the party which is bringing the matter to court acted in an inequitable or generally unfair way.

Dr Khaminwa accused President Kenyatta of violating the principle through utterances he made while in Kisumu for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

He went on to elaborate that the President has demonstrated a general lack of respect for the courts and that the courts needed to treat his application with disregard.

"The President of the Republic of Kenya, Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta has filed an application and I'm inviting you very respectfully, my lords, that you do not take note of the application.

"While he was at Kisumu, he made certain remarks about judges. He has failed to get, two judges who were involved in this case at the High Court, to be sworn in as Court of Appeal judges," the 85-year-old lawyer began.

He went on to demonstrate why the two actions by President Kenyatta amounted to coming to court with unclean hands.