Edgar Obare reveals his brother has been kidnapped

Through the BNN page, Obare revealed that his brother has had a torrid few days ever since he ran the 'wash wash' expose.

“Wash Wash” is a term that refers to individuals who earn money through illegal activities and later use unscrupulous means to “clean” the money.

"I would like to ask you to pray for my family. Saturday night I was informed that they kidnapped my brother, revealed Obare.

They kidnapped him, tortured him, trying to get information about my whereabouts, that’s one of the scariest thing.

I am so sad that he had to go through that, and that some people in this country would go so low and go after my family. I hate this country, how they get away with everything," Edgar Obare said.

He says his brother has been on the radar of some government officials for some time now.

Weeks ago, Edgar sent him to pick a parcel at the airport, and that is when the witch hunt started.

“When my brother went to pick up the package, he finds DCI agents waiting for him. He is taken to a room, told to wait there and surrender his phone.

They locked him up in the room for 3-4 hours. They were asking where is Edgar," he narrated.

However, Edgar kept quiet about the incident because his brother did not want it to go public.

The latest incident has broken Edgar Obare, and he is hoping that justice will be served for his brother.

The ordeal has frightened his brother and Edgar is also worried about the safety of his family.

Obare went further to paint a grim picture of what his brother went through. “Hearing my brother cry on the phone, trying to explain what they did to him."

This comes just days after the renowned tea master lost his Instagram account.

Obare lost the account after it was deleted on Monday, just days after he shared a series of screenshot messages on his Instagram stories, revealing how the web of “wash wash” criminals operate.

Most of the people who spoke in the exposé claimed to have been associates of the alleged persons.

Edgar noted that the grandmasters of the “wash wash and con game”, according to the exposé, include KRG the Don, Prezzo, Paul Kobia, Chris Obure, Jared Otieno, Don Bosco Gichana, Allan Chesang, Mohammed Noor (Somali Bae), Adan Sonko, Sylvanus Osoro, Oscar Sudi, Steve Mbogo, Betty Kyallo and Ben Gatu among others.