The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday announced new fuel prices which featured a Sh19.19 drop in Diesel prices.

The large drop in price per litre for diesel was occasioned by a carry-over of price relief from last month.

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows:- Super Petrol and Diesel decrease by KShs 9.54 per litre and KShs 19.19 per litre respectively while Kerosene increases by KShs 2.49 per litre.

"No Kerosene cargo was discharged at the Port of Mombasa for the period 10th April 2020 to 9th May 2020 and therefore the prevailing Kerosene price has been maintained but with adjustments in VAT calculations," the EPRA statement read in part.