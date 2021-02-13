Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has reacted to the Friday statement by President Uhuru Kenyatta asking Deputy President William Ruto to resign.

In an address on Saturday, Senator Murkomen criticized the President stating that the President's approach was unwarranted.

"We voted for President Kenyatta in 2013, in 2017 twice, the Constitution outlines that he should retire next year. Why is the President campaigning? Running all over and speaking in anger, fighting? Who is he fighting?

"Even Moi didn't reach these levels! When Moi introduced his 'Uhuru project' he was not forceful. He came around, told us he has a project and asked us to support the project but he didn't have all these threats and intimidation. I want to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta, if you claim that your deputy is campaigning, what were you doing between 2010 and 2013 when you won the election?" the Senator posed.

Murkomen alleged that the then President, Mwai Kibaki, provided a conducive environment for the then deputy Prime Minister Uhuru to campaign.

He further alleged that President Kenyatta might be jealous, asking: "Does it now pain you that someone else is doing what you did?"