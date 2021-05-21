Maraga breaks silence on Koome's appointment with message for new CJ

In a statement issued after Koome's swearing in ceremony on Friday, May 21, Maraga congratulated his predecessor for the role.

"Chief Justice Martha Koome, as you begin your tour of duty, I wish you all the best as you serve Kenyans in this important capacity," he said in a brief statement.

Maraga had refrained from commenting on Koome's appointment since the Judicial Service Commission made the announcement on April 28, almost a month ago.

Some Kenyans have suggested that the former CJ should guide his predecessor to follow in his footsteps as others encouraged her to chart her own path.

"Advise her to avoid being a political puppet of the executive and work towards the well being of the public. Being the head of an independent arm of government she should as well be independent of mind in performing he duties in the office of the chief justice," commented one Gatobu Murungi.

"Please Sir, remind her that the greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to it's constitution and strict adherence to the rule law and above all, the fear of God. May you forever enjoy your retirement", added Wanyonyi Walubayi.

"Your legacy is admirable. You came delivered and left in peace. May God keep you and sustain you now and always," praised Fredrick Kimuge.

After Koome's swearing in ceremony at State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to the new president of the supreme court to practice tenets of fairness.

President Kenyatta said he felt honoured to be the first President to swear in the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

“Just to remind you of the oath you have taken to impartially do justice in accordance with the Constitution and by the law established, and the laws and customs of the republic without any fear, favour, bias, affection, ill will, prejudice and any political, religious or other influence in the exercise of the judicial functions entrusted to you,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State assured that he will at all times protect and defend the Constitution with a view of upholding the dignity and respect for the judiciary and the judicial system.