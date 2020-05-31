Details have now emerged on the circumstances surrounding the exit of Betty Kyallo from K24 where she has served a start anchor for the past two years.

Despite the assumptions that Betty quit, Pulse Live Kenya can exclusively report that her exit from the station was a result of being declared redundant in far-reaching structural changes which will be rolled out this week.

While announcing her exit, Betty did not reveal the circumstances under which she was leaving, only saying her reign had come to an end.

"“I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately its going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night," she said.

A source at Mediamax, who is aware of the matter, revealed that K24 will be doing away with its entire newsroom in a new deal that will see them partner with KTN for the news feed.

The changes effectively do away with the need for news anchors and reporters who will be sent home in a mass firing in the course of the coming week.

K24's political anchor Anne Kiguta will, however, be spared from the firing as her show Punchline will be the only news-related show that will air on K24.

The drastic reforms have caused distress among K24 reporters who will now battle unemployment during the Covid19 crisis.

Veteran editor Peter Opondo recently resigned from the station in protest to the changes that are said to have come from the board of the Kenyatta-family owned media company.