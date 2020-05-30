Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kayllo has parted ways with Mediamax owned station K24.

Ms Kyallo announced her exit on Saturday night saying “I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately its going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night."

Betty has been the host of a news segment titled “Weekend with Betty” and “Up Close with Betty” that airs every Friday and Saturday.

Minutes later the TV Girl shared a number of photos on Instagram with captions that reads “Thank you. ❤️❤️ Signed out👊🏽 Hello from the other side 🌼🌼 not sure about tomorrow so watch today 😅”.

Ms Kyallo’s Producer Sarah Mwangi also saluted her for a job well done for the past two years.

“Came in, did what God assigned and signed out ❤️❤️❤️ Proud of what we did and yeah an indelible mark remains 💯💯💯😍😍” shared Sarah Mwangi.

On Twitter the Flair By Betty CEO said “Thank you guys for always watching and sharing with us on all our shows. We appreciate you and blessings to you. Never a goodbye but a see you around. We’re happy to always give you the best shows and amazing content @thesarahmwangi @BettyMKyallo”.

The mother of one joined K24 in September 2018, after making a surprise exit from Standard Group Owned station KTN.

Her exit comes in the wake of a recent announcement by K24’s mother company Mediamax that it intended to fire some of its employees owing to the tough economic times caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Mediamax Network Limited regrets to advice; that owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has had adverse effects on its revenue streams, it shall reorganize its staff structure ad abolish some positions as part of its cost optimization measures in the wake of its new business realities. In view of the above, the services of some of its employees will be rendered superfluous thereby necessitating the termination of their employment on account of redundancy,” said a statement by Mediamax.

In October last year, the Kenyatta family owned station showed the door to some of its top and long serving editors after announcing a plan to have more than 160 employees fired over tough economic times.