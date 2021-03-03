Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has come out to support the proposed bill seeking to block access to pornographic websites in Kenya.

The Bill, which was proposed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, seeks to ban the possession or publishing of pornographic material.

Dr. Mutua argues that the bill will set many immoral Kenyans on the right track because it upholds moral decency.

Earlier this week, COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli also gave his statement in support of the bill, citing that it would mean a change in the ethical values for workers in Kenya.

The proposed Bill will be known as the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2020. It also seeks to prohibit downloading, distributing, transmitting, disseminating and circulating pornographic content.

There will be heavy fines attracting the violation of the bill which can go up to 20 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years, or both.

The proposed bill is set to be tabled in the National Assembly for consideration this week.