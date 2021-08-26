Families publish two different obituaries for dead Ex-KDF boss

The two women, Eunice Wanjiku and Hellen Wanjiru were married to retired Kenya Defences boss Lt. Col. (Rtd.) David Njoroge Mwaura died on August 19 after a short illness.

Both wives sponsored two obituary advertisements with conflicting marriage status on one of the daily newspapers.

In one notice, Eunice Wanjiku is listed as the deceased's first wife, but in the other, she is listed as an ex-wife.

“Son of the late Kenneth Mwaura Kimani and the late Hellen Wanjiru of Giathieko village, Githunguri Sub County, Kiambu County. Beloved husband to Alice Nyambura and Ex-husband to Eunice Wanjiku,” the first obituary reads in part.

“Son of the late Kenneth Mwaura Kimani and the late Hellen Wanjiru of Giathieko village, Githunguri Sub County, Kiambu County. Beloved husband to Eunice Wanjiku and Alice Nyambura”, the other notice said.

All eyes will be on both wives during the burial of the late Lt. Col. (Rtd.) David Njoroge Mwaura which is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, 2021.