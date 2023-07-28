Family of Raila's bodyguard reveals dark past that caused worry when he disappeared

Ogeta, who serves as one of Odinga's closest guards, was freed on Saturday, July 22, and was warmly welcomed back into the arms of his family on July 27 in his village in Rarieda Constituency, Siaya County.

Throughout Ogeta's captivity, his immediate family displayed unwavering determination, demanding his safe release.

Having experienced the tragic loss of many of their kins to death in the past, they were resolute in their plea to the authorities.

Henry Omondi, Maurice Ogeta's older brother, expressed their concerns, saying, "We have buried many people in our family, we want the government to produce our son."

After his joyful reunion, Ogeta spoke about the series of misfortunes that had befallen his family over the years, but the sudden disappearance and reappearance was an entirely new and distressing ordeal.

"Deaths have occurred in my family, all the misfortunes, but this one of disappearing and re-appearing is the first time, so to the public," Ogeta told the media.

During the period of uncertainty, Ogeta was heartened by the support and well-wishes he received from numerous individuals, and he expressed his gratitude, though he found it challenging to recall everyone by name.

"I do not have a sequence of mentioning names, but I would only say I am grateful. I thank all Kenyans, I thank my boss, and the media," Ogeta said, his voice filled with emotion.

As he embraced his family and relatives in his village, Ogeta could not contain his tears of relief and happiness.

Raila Odinga's bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Pulse Live Kenya

During his abduction period, Ogeta said he was questioned on the whereabouts of Azimio leader and how the protest plans were.